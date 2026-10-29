Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers entertain Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in a key NFC matchup at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers have won three of the last four matchups, but Carolina came away with a 16-13 victory last season. Love leads the Packers, completing 60% of his passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, while Young has completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,712 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Packers vs. Panthers

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for 'Thursday Night Football'

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 35.5 pass attempts -- Lower (1.79x)

Love has gone under his pass attempts market in three of his last five home games, maintaining an average of 34.2 pass attempts per game in that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Love to attempt 31 passes, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 249.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.76x)

Young has gone Over his passing yardage market in four of his last five games. During that stretch, he is averaging 276.6 passing yards per game. The SportsLine model projects Young to throw for 282.5 yards, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers, 59.5 yards rushing -- Lower (1.86x)

Jacobs has gone under his rushing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 40.6 yards per game in that stretch. Green Bay also has a suspect offensive line, which hurts Jacobs' productivity. SportsLine's model is projecting Jacobs to rush for 50.1 yards, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.91x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).