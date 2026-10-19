The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) put their undefeated record on the line when they host the Washington Commanders on 'Monday Night Football' to conclude Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Commanders mismanaged the end of overtime last week and had to settle for a tie against the Giants to move to 1-3-1. Jayden Daniels, however, returned from an elbow injury in that matchup, and he joins Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Stefon Diggs as some of the big names in the matchup to consider making picks on using the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code for 49ers-Commanders

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for 'Monday Night Football'

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, 62.5 total receiving yards -- Higher

From SportsLine's Larry Hartstein: "In three home games, George Kittle has produced 80. 82 and 70 receiving yards. Now he faces a Commanders defense that gives up the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends (74.4). Last week, Giants' tight ends torched Washington for 129 receiving yards on 13 catches." Pick it at Underdog:

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, 30.5 passing attempts -- Lower

SportsLine AI projects around 26 passing attempts for Daniels, who has failed to clear his completions mark in six of his past seven games dates back to last season. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Racheed White, Washington Commanders, 2.5 receptions - Higher

From SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein: "White will be in line for a larger workload tonight without Jacory Crowley-Merritt available. ... Where the 49ers do allow volume is running back receptions at 7.4 per game -- the most in the NFL. One running back has at least three catches in each game against the 49ers, with six overall in their five games." Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).