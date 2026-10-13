One of the top NFL matchups of the season unfolds on 'Monday Night Football' to conclude the Week 5 NFL schedule as the Bills travel to take on the Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET in a potential Super Bowl preview. There are a ton of big names such as Puka Nacua, James Cook and Josh Allen in action, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Oct. 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Bills vs. Rams

WR Khalil Shakir, Bills, 4.5 receptions - Higher

From SportsLine's Doug Kralstein: "Great spot for Khalil Shakir, coming off a seven-catch game. The Rams, armed with Trent McDuffie and Jaylon Watson allow the fewest overall yards and yards per target to outside pass catchers. Shakir does all of his damage primarily out of the slot, and Josh Allen doesn't need much incentive to pepper him with targets in an important game." Pick it at Underdog:

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams, 17.5 receiving yards - Higher

From SportsLine's R.J. White: "Anyone who remembers this matchup from two years ago, when each team scored 40+ points, is expecting a shootout, and that's reflected in the total and a lot of prop lines for this game. However, Parkinson is one player who isn't getting his due. He was on the field for more than 70% of offensive snaps in the first two weeks before suffering an injury early in Week 3, while Tyler Higbee didn't get near 30% snap share in those games. That suggests he's the No. 1 tight end for this matchup, yet we're getting a discount when compared to Higbee's line. Parkinson could get this in one catch against a questionable Bills defense, but I see him getting multiple catches in this game." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 92.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.73x).

Nacua has gone over his receiving yards market in four of his past five games when playing a team with a winning record, averaging 150.4 receiving yards per game during that span. SportsLine's computer model projects that Nacua registers 111 yards receiving against the Bills. Pick it at Underdog:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).