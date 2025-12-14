With no more byes, 14 games on Sunday and one Monday Night Football matchup highlight the Week 15 NFL schedule, making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. An AFC North matchup has Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visiting Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features eight NBA games, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, December 14

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 15

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.82x)

Darnold has thrown for at least two touchdowns in two of his last three games, and in seven games this season. Seattle will take on the Colts on Sunday, and Indy has the No. 28 passing defense this season. The SportsLine model is projecting 2.1 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 1.5 touchdown passes - Higher (1.02x)

Young has thrown for three touchdown passes in two of his last three games. The SportsLine projection model projects 1.6 touchdown passes, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 5.5 receptions - Lower (0.79x)

Jefferson has fallen short in each of the last five games, maintaining an average of 3.4 receptions per game. The SportsLine projection model projects 3.5 receptions, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.16x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).