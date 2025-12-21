There are 12 games on Sunday and one Monday Night Football matchup that highlight the Week 16 NFL schedule, making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. An NFC South matchup has Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, with both teams at 7-7 and battling for divisional supremacy. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features six NBA games, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 16

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.03x)

Stroud has thrown for one or fewer touchdown passes in three of the past four games. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.3 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

TE T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings, 3.5 receptions - Higher (1.07x)

Hockenson has four or more touchdown receptions in three of the past four games. In a 26-0 loss at Seattle on Nov. 30, he caught six passes for 59 yards as he and Minnesota ready to face the Giants, who rank 23rd in pass defense. The SportsLine projection model projects 3.9 receptions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, 3.5 receptions - Lower (1.08x)

Henry has caught three or fewer passes in seven games this season. Last week, he had one catch for 18 yards in a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The SportsLine projection model projects 2.5 receptions, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.49x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).