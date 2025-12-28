There are 10 games on Sunday and one Monday Night Football matchup that highlight the Week 17 NFL schedule, making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. A key NFC matchup has Caleb Williams and the NFC North champion Chicago Bears visiting Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on 'Sunday Night Football', with both teams at 11-4 and battling for the top spot in the conference. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features six NBA games, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Week 17

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (1.05x)

Mayfield has thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in five of the last six games. The SportsLine model is projecting 1.4 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.06x)

Burrow has throw for three or more touchdown passes in two of the past three games. The SportsLine projection model projects 2.8 passing touchdowns, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 1.5 receptions - Higher (0.76x)

Barkley has had two or more receptions in 10 games this season. In a 31-0 win over Las Vegas on Dec. 14, he caught two passes for 14 yards. Philly takes on Buffalo, which allowed 10 catches to running backs last week. The SportsLine projection model projects 3.1 receptions, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.32x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

