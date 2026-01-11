There are three NFL Wild Card Weekend games on Sunday and one on 'Monday Night Football,' making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. One of the more intriguing matchups has Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles hosting Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers in the late afternoon. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features 10 NBA games, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for Wild Card Weekend

RB James Cook III, Buffalo Bills, 2.5 receptions - Higher (0.82x)

Over the past five road games, Cook has gone over his receptions line three times, maintaining an average of 2.8 receptions per game. In 17 games during the regular season, Cook had 33 receptions for 291 yards. Just seven teams have allowed more receptions to running backs this season than Jacksonville, which allowed 10 catches to Tennessee's RBs in Week 18. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.11x)

Purdy has thrown for two or more passes in six out of nine games this season. The SportsLine projection model projects 1.6 passing touchdowns for Purdy, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.85x)

Herbert has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in three out of the last four games. The SportsLine projection model projects 1.3 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.87x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

