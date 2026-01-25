A spot in Super Bowl LX will be on the line Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will take on the Seahawks and quarterback Sam Darnold, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The NFC West foes meet for the third time this season, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. Also on Sunday's schedule are eight NBA games, six NHL games, college hoops action and more. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, January 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for AFC, NFC Championship Games

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.92x)

Stafford has thrown for two or more touchdown passes in 12 of his last 13 games. In the two regular season meetings against Seattle, he threw for five touchdowns, including three at Seattle on Dec. 18. The SportsLine Model projects 1.7 touchdown passes, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams, 2.5 receptions - Higher (1.1x)

Williams has caught three or more passes in four of the past five games. He caught three passes for 15 yards in the Dec. 18 meeting. The SportsLine Model projects 2.9 receptions, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 30.5 pass attempts - Lower (0.95x)

Darnold has thrown 30 or fewer passes in each of the last three games. The SportsLine Model projects 23.6 pass attempts, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.95x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).