The NBA swings back into action with a 10-game slate on Thursday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the better games, the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Celtics battle the Golden State Warriors, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. There are also a number of men's college basketball games. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, February 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Thursday, February 19

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks, 19.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Towns has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games. In 51 starts this season, he is averaging 19.8 points per game. The SportsLine model projects Towns will score 19.7 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SG Derrick White, Boston Celtics, 4.5 rebounds - Higher (1.09x)

White grabbed 11 rebounds in two games against the Warriors last season. He is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game over the last four meetings with Golden State. The SportsLine model projects 4.6 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SF Brandon Ingram, Toronto Raptors, 29.5 points + rebounds + assists - Higher (0.88x)

Ingram is averaging 29.8 rebounds, assists and rebounds over the past 10 games. The SportsLine model projects 31 points, assists and rebounds for Ingram, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.22x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).