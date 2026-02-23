There are two AP top-25 men's college basketball games as well as three NBA matchups on Monday, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the better college games is No. 2 Houston battling No. 8 Kansas, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best Underdog picks for Monday, February 23

G Kingston Flemings, Houston Cougars, 18.5 points - Lower (1.05x)

Flemings averages 16.6 points in 27 games, all starts. He has scored 18 or fewer points in five of the last seven games. He is coming off a 17-point performance in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Arizona. Pick it at Underdog:

G Melvin Council Jr., Kansas Jayhawks, 4.5 assists - Higher (1.08x)

Council averages 5.1 assists in 27 games, all starts. He has registered five or more assists in three of the past five games. He dished out seven assists in an 81-69 win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Flory Bidunga, Kansas Jayhawks, 9.5 rebounds- Higher (1.02x)

Bidunga has been a rebounding machine of late. In each of the last five games, he has registered 10 or more rebounds, including 13 in a 74-56 loss at Iowa State on Feb. 14. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.22x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

