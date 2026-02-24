An 11-game NBA schedule and a 10-game AP top-25 men's college basketball slate highlights Tuesday's action, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the better NBA games, the third-seeded New York Knicks battle the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in a key Eastern Conference matchup, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, February 24

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, February 24

PF Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers, 12.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Mobley has scored 13 or more points in 13 of his last 14 games. In two games against the Knicks this season, he is averaging 18 points. The SportsLine model projects Mobley to score 16.7 points, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks, 11.5 rebounds - Lower (0.88x)

Towns has grabbed 11 or fewer rebounds in all three games following the All-Star break. The SportsLine model projects 10.2 rebounds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets, 3.5 assists- Higher (1.07x)

Porter has registered four or more assists in each of the last two games. In a 115-104 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, he scored 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.2x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).