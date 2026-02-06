Sunday's Big Game features the NFC's top seed in the Seattle Seahawks against the AFC No. 2 seeded New England Patriots, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold, while the Patriots are guided by Drake Maye, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, February 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Patriots vs. Seahawks

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, 6.5 receptions - Higher (0.83x)

Smith-Njigba has been red hot. He has gone over 6.5 receptions in four of Seattle's last five games as the road team. The SportsLine model projects 8.4 receptions, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks, 3.5 receptions - Lower (0.82)

Kupp has registered four or more receptions in both postseason matchups. In the 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, Kupp caught four passes for 36 yards and a score. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.59x)

Henry can be a game changer. Including the postseason, he has 66 receptions this year for 849 yards and eight touchdowns. In the 16-3 Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he scored the game's lone touchdown on a 28-yard pass from Drake Maye. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.68x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).