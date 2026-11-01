There are 11 intriguing contests on the Sunday afternoon portion of NFL Week 8, including several potential previews of the postseason. The Bills host the Ravens and the Vikings visit Detroit in the early window, before the Chiefs travel to Denver in the late afternoon. With stars like Derrick Henry, Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs and Patrick Mahomes in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Nov. 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Nov. 1

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings, 224.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

No team is averaging more sacks per game (3.5) than Detroit, which also ranks second in defensive pressure percentage. Thus, Murray won't have lots of time to find open wideouts, and the QB hasn't been especially prolific as of late. Over his last 10 starts, which includes his time in Arizona, Murray's gone over 224.5 passing yards just twice as he's projected for just 192 yards on Sunday. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, 79.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.86x)

Lamar Jackson will return for Baltimore, which means Buffalo will have its hands full in stopping the Jackson-Henry rushing tandem. Henry's faced the Bills twice in the regular season since joining Baltimore, rushing for 199 yards in the first game and then 169 yards in the second. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Travis Kelce, 49.5 receiving yards yards - Higher (1.97x).

Just seven teams have allowed more receiving yards to TEs than the Broncos, and they gave up 71 yards to Kelce in Week 1. With Rashee Rice returning for Kansas City, Denver won't be able to devote all of its attention on Kelce, as he's projected to have 55 yards against the Broncos. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.82x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 5 consecutive days (totaling $50 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).