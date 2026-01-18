There are two NFL divisional round games on Sunday, making this the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, which varies state-to-state but includes the potential to play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. One of the more intriguing matchups has Matthew Stafford and the Rams taking on Caleb Williams and the Bears in the Sunday evening matchup. That game could help find some value on the best DFS apps. Sunday also features six NBA games, NHL and college basketball matchups. Regardless of who you're targeting or your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, January 18

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome bonus.

Get started here:

Best Underdog Fantasy picks for divisional round matchups

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots, 2.5 receptions - Higher (1.05x)

Boutte had four receptions for 66 yards in a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. The SportsLine Model projects 3.2 receptions, bringing a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.11x)

Stafford has thrown for three or more touchdowns in three of the last four games. The SportsLine projection model projects 2.6 passing touchdowns for Stafford, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears, 1.5 receptions - Lower (1.09x)

Swift has one or fewer receptions in five of the last nine games. The SportsLine projection model projects 1.4 receptions, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8x.

With football season rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).