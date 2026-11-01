Fierce NFC East rivals clash on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders. This is their 187th matchup, and the series is nearly even with Washington holding the 91-89-6 edge. Despite injuries for both squads, the likes of Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley, Stefon Diggs and Dallas Goedert will be in action, as there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Nov. 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Nov. 1

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, 39.5 rushing yards - Higher (2.05x)

Daniels had 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in his first game back from injury in Week 5, so he's clearly not hesitant in taking off. Over his last three games versus the Eagles, Daniels has averaged 53.3 rushing yards. He's forecasted to have 45 yards on the ground on 'Sunday Night Football.' Pick it at Underdog:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 69.5 rushing + receiving yards - Higher (1.7x)

Barkley had 71 scrimmage yards last week, despite having his touches limited to just 9 total as he made his return from injury. He should be closer to a 20-touch back on Sunday night and should exploit Washington's defense which ranks 25th in yards allowed. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders, 4.5 receptions - Lower (1.62x).

While Diggs is averaging 4.8 receptions per game this season, all of those games have come with Terry McLaurin on the other side. With McLaurin out for the season, all of the defensive attention can be focused on Diggs, as he's projected to have 4.3 catches, on average, on 'SNF.' Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).