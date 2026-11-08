A pair of NFC squads collide on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears. The Bucs have won back-to-back outings since Baker Mayfield returned under center, while the Bears have won three in a row since Caleb Williams also returned to the lineup. With fellow stars like D'Andre Swift, Bucky Irving and Luther Burden also in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Nov. 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Nov. 8

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 213.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Mayfield didn't complete a single pass (0 for 3) last week, after having just 64 passing yards the prior week. Tampa is all-in on the ground game, which almost makes the quarterback an afterthought in the offense. In facing Chicago's No. 7 total defense, Mayfield is projected to have 190 passing yards on 'SNF.' Pick it at Underdog:

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears, 51.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x)

The 2024 first rounder has posted 69-plus receiving yards in each of his last two games. He has a great chance to make it three in a row, considering Tampa's difficulty in disrupting the passing game. The Bucs knock down the opposing quarterback at the lowest rate in the NFL and have the fourth worst pressure percentage as Odunze should have lots of time to get open. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 81.5 rushing + receiving yards - Higher (1.87x).

Irving has exceeded this bar with his rushing yards alone in three of his last four games. For the season, he's averaging 100.8 scrimmage yards per game, and the Bears are vulnerable to the run. Their 4.4 yards per carry allowed is 11th worst in the league. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.92x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).