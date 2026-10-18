The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' These teams played to a 40-40 tie last season as they'll look to settle the stalemate on primetime. With the likes of Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, CeeDee Lamb and Christian Watson in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 18

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 18

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.48x)

Love was nearly flawless last season for Dallas, throwing for 337 yards, 3 touchdowns and zero picks. In his prior game against the Cowboys, Love had another 3-touchdown game as he should continue to pick on the struggling Dallas defense. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers, 14.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.87x)

The Packers recently placed RB Chris Brooks on IR, as Johnson has one fewer person to share carries with. Johnson's had at least 26 rushing yards in each of his last two games as his 15 carries over this stretch are just two behind starter MarShawn Lloyd. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys, 4.5 receptions - Higher (1.65x).

Pickens is averaging 5.4 receptions this season and is coming off his best game with a stat line of 9-130-1. Last year versus Green Bay, Pickens went off for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 receptions, as he's projected to have 5.5 catches on 'SNF.' Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.68x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).