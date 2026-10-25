A potential Super Bowl preview takes place on 'Sunday Night Football' as the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs visit the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks. This is the Chiefs' first trip to Seattle in eight years and sees NFL rushing leader, Kenneth Walker III, facing his former team. With additional stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Travis Kelce, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 25

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 224.5 passing yards - Lower (1.68x)

Seattle boasts the top-ranked pass defense, allowing both the fewest yards per game and the lowest net yards per pass attempt. No QB has even reached 190 passing yards against the Seahawks this season, as Mahomes is projected to have just 201 yards thru the air. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks, 24.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.71x)

Shaheed's coming off a game with 8 targets, 5 receptions and 66 receiving yards. Both the number of targets and catches matched or set career highs for Shaheed in a Seahawks uniform, while the yardage was his third most with Seattle. While Kansas City has the No. 6 run defense, it is middle-of-the-pack against the pass, ranking 15th. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs, 79.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.67x).

This is a revenge game for the former Seahawk as Walker wasn't even offered a new contract despite winning Super Bowl MVP. He's averaging 133 rushing yards per game with the Chiefs and is forecasted for a modest 92-yard game on 'SNF.' Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.37x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).