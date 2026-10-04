Week 4 of Sunday Night Football features a matchup between a pair of NFC contenders as the Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers. Detroit is 2-1 behind the play of Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs, while Carolina is 1-2, with Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard leading the team. With star power on both sides, that gives users plenty of opportunities to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can get a free entry into the Keep Your Million Game and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday Night Football

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday Night Football

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, 240.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Carolina is decimated at receiver, with Xavier Legette being placed on IR on Saturday, and leading receiver, Jalen Coker (quad) questionable for 'SNF.' Given that Detroit has a bottom 10 run defense, the Panthers may heavily lean on the ground game and less on Young's arm. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.71x)

Goff has multiple touchdown passes in every game this season, with his eight passing scores third most in the league. He also had three passing TDs in each of his last two games versus Carolina, as Goff is projected to finish with 1.93 passing touchdowns on average. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions, 134.5 rushing + receiving yards - Lower (1.87x)

While Gibbs is expected to have success in the run game against Carolina's last-ranked rush defense, the Panthers are forecasted to control Gibbs out of the backfield. Carolina allowed just nine receiving yards -- and 81 total yards -- to another versatile back in Bijan Robinson, as Gibbs is projected to go under this total yardage bar. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Deposit match:

$10+ minimum deposit required.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts offered through Underdog Predict.

Bonus Funds may not be applied to any entries on the Underdog platform with a payout multiplier less than 2x the initial entry fee.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million

New users must make a first-time deposit before gameplay; existing users may be required to make a qualifying deposit.

Participants are credited with a promotional balance of $1,000,000 in Milly Bucks and answer 20 consecutive two-outcome questions, choosing how much of the remaining balance to risk on each.

Milly Bucks have no cash value and are not withdrawable. Selections must begin within 21 days of becoming eligible and all 20 questions must be completed within 60 days or the game expires and is settled as a loss.

Any Milly Bucks balance remaining after all 20 questions is awarded as Bonus Entries, up to $1,000,000.

No award is issued if the balance reaches $0.

Bonus Entries must be played through one time within 14 days of issuance or they are forfeited. Bonus Entries may only be used for fantasy contest entries and cannot be used for prediction picks. Combination entries containing prediction event contracts are subject to separate terms.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier below 2x the entry fee.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).