Week 2 of Sunday Night Football features a matchup between AFC playoff hopefuls in the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Kenneth Walker III and the Chiefs are 1-0, while Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce and Indy are 0-1. With star power on both sides, that gives users plenty of opportunities to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday Night Football

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday Night Football

QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts, 218.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

No team allowed fewer passing yards than the Chiefs in Week 1, holding Denver to just 115 team passing yards. Jones, himself, had only 166 passing yards last week as it appears he'll need more time to get back into form after last year's season-ending injury. He's projected for 196 yards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.62x)

Mahomes had a pair of passing scores in Week 1 versus a Denver defense which allowed the fourth fewest passing TDs last season. The Colts allowed over 300 passing yards in Week 1 as defending through the air appears to be one of their weaknesses. The Colts have lost eight straight games dating back to last season, with the defense a big reason why as Mahomes is projected to have 1.97 passing scores on average. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs, 53.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x)

Rice had a quiet Week 1 with the Chiefs leaning on the run, but he had his career game less than 12 months ago versus Indianapolis. Last November, he had 8 receptions for a career high of 141 yards versus the Colts, who just allowed Zay Flowers to have a career high of 150 yards in Week 1. Rice is forecasted for 63 receiving yards on SNF. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

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