Sunday features 13 games, and NFL Week 11 finishes with one 'Monday Night Football' matchup, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among Sunday's featured games include an AFC West clash between Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs (5-4) versus Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (8-2) and can be played on the best DFS apps as the Chiefs look to close the gap in the division race. There are also eight NBA and five NHL games on Sunday, as well as several men's college basketball games. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, November 16

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $100 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 11

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.76x)

Stafford has thrown two or fewer touchdown passes in each of his last five games against the Seattle Seahawks. In his last game against the Seahawks, he threw two touchdowns and one interception in a 26-20 overtime win at Seattle on Nov. 3, 2024. The SportsLine model is projecting 2.3 touchdowns. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, 3.5 receptions - Higher (0.86x)

Jeudy has consistently played well on his home field. In fact, in four of his last six games when playing at home against a road favorite, he is averaging 6.2 receptions per game. The SportsLine model projects 5.4 receptions, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles, 17.5 rushing attempts - Lower (0.89x)

Barkley has 17 or fewer carries in three of his last five games. In a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, he carried 14 times for 150 yards and one touchdown. The model projects 14.7 carries, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.66x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).