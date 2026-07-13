Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, Home Run Derby, WNBA on Monday, July 13

The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby as well as two WNBA games highlight Monday's sports schedule, with the World Cup continuing on Tuesday with France vs. Spain. Among the WNBA matchups, the Los Angeles Sparks meet the Atlanta Dream, while the Phoenix Mercury battle the Minnesota Lynx, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, July 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, July 13

G Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream, 20.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

In 23 games this season, Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game. She has scored 20 or fewer points in six of her last eight games. Pick it at Underdog:

F Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, 17.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Ogwumike has been red hot of late. She has surpassed 18 or more points in three of her last five games. In a 102-87 win over Chicago on Friday, she poured in 25 points. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Courtney Williams, Minnesota Lynx, 16.5 points - Lower (0.88x).

Williams has been held in check over the past few games, scoring 16 or fewer points in four of her past five games. In Saturday's 90-85 win over New York, she scored 12 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.06x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).