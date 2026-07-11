Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Saturday, July 11

Sixteen Major League Baseball, three WNBA and two World Cup quarterfinal matchups highlight Saturday's sports schedule. In World Cup play, Norway battles England at Miami Gardens, Fla., and Argentina takes on Switzerland at Kansas City, Mo., making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, July 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, July 11

FW Lionel Messi, Argentina, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.06x)

Messi has registered two or more shots on target in three of his last four World Cup matchups. In a 3-2 win over Cape Verde on July 3, he took nine shots, including six on target with one goal scored. Pick it at Underdog:

FW Erling Haaland, Norway, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (0.86x)

Haaland has been on fire during this World Cup, registering seven goals on 18 shots, including 12 on target in four matches during the competition. In a 2-1 upset of Brazil on Sunday, he scored two goals on four shots, including three on target. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

FW Harry Kane, England, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.05x).

Kane has six shots on target with four goals over England's past three World Cup matches. In a 2-1 win over Congo DR on July 1, he scored both goals on five shots, including three on target. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.99x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).