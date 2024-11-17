New customers can bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets or get a first bet safety net of up to $1,000

Week 11 in the NFL features a compelling slate of games and customers new to bet365 are being given the option to select from a pair of welcome offers.

Some of the top matchups on the schedule this week include the potential Game of the Year in Westen New York, with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs facing the Buffalo Bills. There’s also a crucial NFC West showdown as the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers, plus the Atlanta Falcons heading to Denver to take on the Broncos.

For those looking to place a bet on Week 11 games, read on to find out about the welcome promotions and the bet365 experience.

Explaining the bet365 welcome promos

bet365 understands that bettors have different goals and mindsets. After signing up, users can choose between two promotions when using code CBSBET365: A first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets or placing a $5 wager to receive $150 in bonus bets.

The benefit of the “bet and get” is that it requires a lower initial investment. Customers get their bonus bets no matter how the first wager does. To claim it, select that option during registration, deposit at least $10 and wager at least $5. Once the first bet is graded, bet365 places $150 in bonus bets into the account.

The first safety bet promotion allows users to place a larger bet upfront with the potential of a bigger payout. bet365 will then refund up to $1,000 in bonus bets for any losses.

How to claim the bet365 promos

Here’s how a new customer can claim the bet365 first bet offer:

Follow the links on this page to access the sign-up page and register with the correct state. Enter necessary personal information including name, email and phone number. Select sign-up offer and enter the promo code ‘CBSBET365’ Create an account using an email address and a secure password. Deposit at least $10 to the account. Depending on the promotion selected, place a first wager entering a minimum of $5 and up to a maximum of $1,000 for first bet insurance. Once the bet is settled, bonus bets will be credited.

What to bet on

Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) at Buffalo Bills (8-2), 4:25 p.m. ET: Those who bet against Patrick Mahomes must do so bravely. As an underdog, the Chiefs’ QB is 12-1-1 against the spread and 11-3 straight up. The Bills have the talent to end K.C.’s unbeaten streak with Josh Allen and his 17 touchdown passes. They also have motivation after the Chiefs beat them in the playoffs last season. Both clubs are dealing with key injuries. Buffalo has a depleted receiving corps, while Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s absence could play a big role in what will likely be a close game.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Chiefs +110 +2 (-110) O 46 (-110) Bills -130 -2 (-110) U 46 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4), 4:05 p.m. ET: The Niners tallied more than 413 yards of total offense last week in Christian McCaffrey’s return to the lineup, but special teams issues nearly proved costly at Tampa Bay. Despite the botched punt and three missed field goals, San Francisco has the playoffs in its sight for this divisional matchup. The Seahawks got a week off following a devastating overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Rams which put them below the .500 mark.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Seahawks +230 +6.5 (-115) O 48 (-110) 49ers -280 -6.5 (-105) U 48 (-110)

Atlanta (6-4) at Denver (5-5), 4:05 p.m. ET: A blocked field goal ruined the Broncos’ hopes of handing the Chiefs their first loss. Instead, Denver has dropped two straight but has an impressive defense that ranks in the top 10 in many categories including No. 2 in blitz percentage and No. 4 in points allowed. The Broncos go up against a Falcons team that has a bottom 10 defensive unit and only pressures the quarterback at a 17% clip. Kirk Cousins is third in the league in passing yards and Bijan Robinson is fifth in rushing.

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL Falcons +110 +2 (-110) O 45 (-110) Ravens -130 -2 (-110) U 45 (-110)

bet365 at a glance

bet365 has a straightforward user experience on desktop and mobile platforms. The homepage shows the top events that day and a handful of bet boost options. The app is seamless with a clean design and layout. Each section has well-organized betting markets.

The variety of features includes live streaming, where users can check out thousands of events provided on the site for no additional charge. Super boosts will increase the odds of a particular two or three-leg parlay. bet365 also supports cash out for events and markets in which users choose when to take partial or full amounts of wagers back for single bets and parlays.

There are a wide variety of payment options to quickly handle deposits and withdrawals. All options are secure and without additional fees. Users can access customer support 24/7 via live chat or email. There’s also an extensive help section with useful information.