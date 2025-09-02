All eyes will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium Tuesday night as No. 4 Taylor Fritz challenges No. 7 Novak Djokovic for a spot in the US Open semifinals. Taft Gantt, who nailed all four semifinalists for Wimbledon in July, breaks down his best bets for the match. For more real-time, free picks every day, check out the Inside the Lines Blog.

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic best bets

Taylor Fritz over Novak Djokovic (+155, FanDuel)

I'm doubling down on the only American left in the men's side. I took Fritz at +320 to win his quarterfinal before the tournament, and to do so he's going to have to beat one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Fritz has a 0-10 record all time against Djokovic but if there was ever a time to end that streak, it would be Tuesday. In front of a home crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Fritz made it to the US Open final last year and made it to the semifinal at Wimbledon last month. For likely the first time in this duo's history, Fritz believes he belongs. That's why I'm taking him at plus-money.

Taylor Fritz Set 1 Winner (+118, FanDuel)

For Fritz to win this match, he's going to have to come out of the gate hot. Playing from behind against Djokovic is nearly impossible -- just ask Fritz. He's 0-10 against Djokovic largely because he has yet to win the first set against him. However, an older Djokovic has lost more first sets than any other set in 2025, and fatigue may be catching up to the 38-year-old.

