We'll have a first-time US Open winner on Sunday in the men's final when Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton battle at 2 p.m. ET in New York. Zverev, who won his first major this year at the French Open, is in his second career US Open final, while Shelton is seeking his first grand slam win. Shelton is also trying to become the first American to win the men's US Open since Andy Roddick in 2023. Shelton picked up the win of the tournament in the quarterfinals, beating two-time US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, who won this event last year. Bet on the US Open with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Sunday features the sixth career matchup between Zverev and Shelton, and the German is a perfect 5-0 against the American. If you're interested in tennis betting, check out the latest sportsbook promos before making wagers on Zverev vs. Shelton on Saturday at the best sports betting apps.

Zverev vs. Shelton odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Alexander Zverev (-152) vs. Ben Shelton (+124)

Game spread: Zverev -1.5

Total games: 42.5 (Over -115, Under -130)

These two have not faced off in 2026, but they did meet four times in 2025 with Zverev winning each time, though none of those matchups were in majors. Zverev won the French Open for his first major win, taking advantage of avoiding Jannik Sinner in the field. Sinner did not participate in this US Open due to injury, while Shelton defeated Alcaraz to take out the biggest name in the field.

Zverev has been a clear No. 3 or 4 option in the world of tennis behind Sinner, Alcaraz and, at times, the legendary Novak Djokovic, who was upset early in this year's US Open. Getting that French Open earlier this year was a big deal with Sinner and Alcaraz having dominated the grand slam world the last few years, and Zverev can get halfway done with the career grand slam with a win on Sunday.

As for Shelton, he's trying to become the first American men's US Open winner since 2003, when Shelton wasn't even a year old yet. He's feeling good having knocked off Alcaraz in the quarterfinals before defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Friday.

Oddsmakers have Zverev as a favorite here, with Shelton an underdog at plus money. Zverev is no stranger to major finals appearances, as this is his sixth such appearance. Shelton is making his first career major finals appearance on Sunday on American soil, and he's seeking both his first grand slam win as well as his eighth career solo title.

Bet on the US Open men's final between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

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