For the first time since 2013, the US Open women's singles final will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the tournament. Aryna Sabalenka, who is seeking her third straight US Open title, will meet Elena Rybakina in Saturday's final. This will be the fourth meeting between these two players in a Grand Slam event, with Sabalenka owning a 2-1 edge across the previous three matches. Regardless of what happens in Saturday's match, Rybakina will take over as the No. 1-ranked women's player on Monday. Bet on the US Open with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

This will be the 18th overall meeting between the two tennis stars, and the seventh final. Sabalenka has the 10-7 edge over Rybakina, but Rybakina has the 4-2 edge in finals. If you're interested in tennis betting, check out the latest sportsbook promos before making wagers on Sabalenka vs. Rybakina on Saturday at the best sports betting apps.

Sabalenka vs. Rybakina odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Aryna Sabalenka (-145) vs. Elena Rybakina (+119)

Game spread: Sabalenka -1.5

Total games: 22.5 (Over -140, Under -105)

This will be the fourth meeting between these two tennis stars in 2026, with Sabalenka holding the 2-1 edge across the previous three matches. However, Rybakina has the Grand Slam win at the 2026 Australian Open, taking down Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Sabalenka returned the favor at the Indian Wells final in a match that went to a tiebreaker on the third set, which the two-time US Open champion won 8-6. Sabalenka also won in straight sets at the Miami Open in the semifinal round.

Sabalenka has cruised through most of this tournament. She needed a third set in the quarterfinal round to get past Linda Noskova, but she has prevailed in straight sets in every other match. Rybakina advanced in straight sets through the first four rounds but needed comebacks in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to reach Saturday's title match. She defeated Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before upending Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal.

Oddsmakers are expecting this match to be close, but are still giving Sabalenka the edge despite Rybakina's rise to being the No. 1-ranked woman. Of the previous 17 matches between these two, 11 have gone to a third set which suggests there will be more than 22.5 games played. Though Sabalenka has the edge, Rybakina has the better record in finals and did just top Sabalenka at the Australian Open final. Will the pressure of a three-peat get to Sabalenka? Serena Williams was the last woman to win three US Open titles in a row, and that was from 2012-14.

Bet on the US Open women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

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