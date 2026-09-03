The 14th-ranked USC Trojans look to make it two in a row to start the season when they battle the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Week 1 college football non-conference matchup on Friday night. Fresno State, now a member of the Pac-12, finished tied for fifth with Hawaii at 5-3 in the Mountain West and were 9-4 overall in 2025. USC, which tied for fourth in the Big Ten with Michigan at 7-2, were 9-4 overall a year ago. USC has won five of six all-time meetings, including a 45-17 win in 2022. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. USC odds. The over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any Fresno State vs. USC picks, check out the Fresno State vs. USC predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Fresno State vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Fresno State:

Fresno State vs. USC spread USC -21.5 Fresno State vs. USC over/under 51.5 points Fresno State vs. USC money line Fresno State +1175, USC -2500 Fresno State vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Fresno State vs. USC streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Fresno State vs. USC predictions

After simulated Fresno State vs. USC 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (51.5 points) at betting apps. USC scored 42 points in its Week 0 win over San Jose State but also allowed 26 points. The Trojans are led by senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who completed 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. The ground attack was led by King Miller, who carried 15 times for 63 yards.

Fresno State put up 25.8 points a year ago, and this matchup history indicates we should see lots of points on the scoreboard come Friday. The last matchup had 62 combined points, and the last five meetings have averaged 67.8 total points. The model forecasts 54 total points. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Fresno State vs. USC picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Fresno State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.