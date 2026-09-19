The No. 12 USC Trojans open conference play in 2026 at a perfect 3-0 with quarterback Jayden Maiava operating at a high level through three wins over San Jose State, Fresno State and Louisiana. Now they travel to take on Rutgers (CBS and Paramount+) in the Big Ten opener for both sides on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have struggled out of the gates in 2026, dropping to 0-2 after losses to UMass at home and at Boston College, with quarterback AJ Surace now taking over under center after Dylan Lonergan was benched following the opening week. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Trojans are 21.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Rutgers odds, while the over/under is 58.5 points. Before making any Rutgers vs. USC picks, check out the USC vs. Rutgers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Rutgers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Rutgers:

USC vs. Rutgers spread USC -21.5 USC vs. Rutgers over/under 57.5 points USC vs. Rutgers money line USC -2273, Rutgers +1100 USC vs. Rutgers picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. Rutgers streaming Paramount+

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Top USC vs. Rutgers predictions

After simulating USC vs. Rutgers 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (58.5 points) at betting apps. While Maiava and the Trojans offense have been productive through three games in 2026, a 0-2 Rutgers offense that has been held in check by both UMass and Boston College gives the model little reason to project a shootout, and USC's defense has been stout in the early going.

The advanced model calls for 54 combined points to be scored, as the Over clears in 59% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Rutgers picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Rutgers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.