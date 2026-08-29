Coach Lincoln Riley and the 14th-ranked USC Trojans kick off the 2026 season against the visiting San Jose State Spartans on Saturday. USC, which finished fourth in the Big Ten at 7-2 and were 9-4 overall, is looking to challenge for the conference championship for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans return 15 starters -- more than any other team in the nation. San Jose State, meanwhile, is looking to improve on its 3-9 overall and 2-6 mark in the Mountain West last year. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are 38.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. San Jose State odds, while the over/under is 61.5, marking the widest spread and the highest total on the Week 0 college football odds board. Before making any San Jose State vs. USC picks, check out the San Jose State vs. USC predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Jose State vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. San Jose State:

USC vs. San Jose State spread USC -38.5 USC vs. San Jose State over/under 61.5 points USC vs. San Jose State money line Off the board USC vs. San Jose State picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. San Jose State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top USC vs. San Jose State predictions

After simulated San Jose State vs. USC 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (61.5 points) on the total. These teams scored a combined 84 points when they last met in 2023. The total has gone Over in two of the three all-time meetings. The total has also gone Over in seven of the last 10 San Jose State games, as well as three of the last five USC contests.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to build on his 2025 season. In 13 games last season, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried 54 times for 157 yards and six touchdowns. The Trojans finished with the eighth-best offense in Division I, averaging 465.5 yards and 35.8 points per game.

Redshirt senior transfer Luke Weaver takes over for the San Jose State offense. At Hawaii last season, he completed 60% of his passes and threw for six touchdowns with three interceptions. The model is projecting 62 combined points as the Over hits 57% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make San Jose State vs. USC picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins San Jose State vs. USC, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.