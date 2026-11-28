The No. 15 USC Trojans head to the Rose Bowl to take on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in the "Battle for Los Angeles" rivalry on CBS and Paramount+. USC (7-3, 3-8 ATS) has owned this rivalry in recent history, winning seven of the last 10 meetings between these crosstown rivals, but it is the Bruins who arrive with a lot on the line in their first year under head coach Bob Chesney. UCLA (10-1, 9-2 ATS) has had one of its finest seasons in program history, winning 10 of 11 games and going 9-2 against the spread. A win sends UCLA to the Big Ten title game and puts the Bruins in great position for a spot in the College Football Playoff field. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. USC is a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds. Before making any UCLA vs. USC picks, check out the USC vs. UCLA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

USC vs. UCLA odds

USC vs. UCLA spread USC -5.5 USC vs. UCLA over/under 46.5 points USC vs. UCLA money line USC -194, UCLA +174 USC vs. UCLA picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. UCLA streaming Paramount+

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Top USC vs. UCLA predictions

After simulating USC vs. UCLA 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. The total has fallen sharply from its opening number, and with two disciplined teams meeting in a rivalry environment at the Rose Bowl, scoring is not expected to come easily. That said, the model projects enough offense from both sides to push the total just above the current line.



When UCLA is not at home, the Bruins have gone Over the total three of five games played. The model has the Over hitting 51% of the time, making it the value pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. UCLA picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. UCLA spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.