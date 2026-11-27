The biggest USC vs. UCLA game in many years is the CBS Saturday marquee college football matchup as the No. 15 Trojans (8-3) and No. 9 Bruins (10-1) meet from the Rose Bowl with all kinds of Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff ramifications on the final full Saturday of the regular season. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass when they spend $5+:

It's a 3:30 ET kickoff as the schools meet for the 96th time overall with the Victory Bell at stake. It's their first meeting with both ranked in the AP Top 15 since 2005. At -6.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is taking 79% of the ATS handle but only 39% of wagers. There's solid action on Under 46.5.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for USC vs. UCLA. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

USC vs. UCLA same-game parlay

USC money line

Both teams score 10+ points

BetMGM SGP price: -140

Keep in mind, at least as things appear now with the expanded 24-team playoff field starting next season, there will be no more power conference title games. So this is the only chance for ex-Pac-12 schools USC or UCLA to ever get there in the Big Ten and neither has reached the playoff either.

The Bruins come off their first loss, 18-16 in triple overtime last Saturday at unranked Michigan, which dropped UCLA from No. 4 in the last CFP rankings to No. 9 in the new one. UCLA had season lows in points (16), total yards (296) and yards per play (4.0).

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field during the first overtime with what appeared a serious knee injury, but he hasn't been ruled out yet for Saturday as it's actually a minor hip issue. Dieffenbach, a transfer from Cal Poly, has been the starter since Oct. 10 when then-starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a torn ACL against Oregon. UCLA is averaging 24.0 PPG with Dieffenbach as the starter compared to 39.2 PPG with Iamaleava.

Sophomore Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother, replaced Dieffenbach against the Wolverines – he struggled with a missed first-down run and a failed two-point conversion -- and would start Saturday if needed. The Bruins may have to rely on a defense that has allowed an FBS-low 10.9 PPG over the past eight games. That's the fewest PPG allowed for the school in any eight-game run since 1980-81.

UCLA's 31 takeaways lead the FBS. Another loss here, though, and the Bruins might potentially be kissing the playoff goodbye. No Big Ten team in history has lost back-to-back games following a 10-0 start. No school in the country has done that since Notre Dame in 2020.

The easiest route would be to simply win the Big Ten Championship game. The Bruins get there with a victory and also would with a loss but would need some help elsewhere. They are +480 to win the Big Ten title game – they haven't played in a league title game since 2012 -- and +180 to reach the playoff.

A win here should do it for the playoff short of losing by 40 points to whomever next week from Indianapolis. The SportsLine Projection Model currently gives UCLA an 18.0% shot at winning the conference and 49.7% to make the playoff. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on college football:

USC has to win and get a lot of help to sneak into the Big Ten title game, and DraftKings isn't even offering odds on it winning that. To reach the playoff, coach Lincoln Riley's club is +450, and it's hard to see a clear path even with an upset victory. The model gives the club zero percent.

Might this be Riley's final regular-season game for the Trojans? You hear the school might pay his huge buyout after another disappointing season, and Riley is a Texas native who has been linked to the open TCU job. USC has spent the third-most weeks in the College Football Playoff rankings (42) by any team with zero playoff appearances all-time. One of the two schools ahead of it in Utah is set to end that drought.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a terrific year in leading the Big Ten in passing yards (3,072) and passing touchdowns (23). He could become only the sixth QB in the past 30 years to lead the conference in passing yards in back-to-back seasons.

USC has won the past two in the series overall with Maiava starting both, averaging 239.0 passing yards with three total passing scores. No USC quarterback has had three wins against UCLA since Matt Barkley from 2009-12. The Trojans also have won the past three away in the series and four straight road wins would tie the longest such streak in series history.

However, USC has lost seven straight games at AP-ranked teams, tied for the longest such skid in school history. Riley is 1-8 on the road overall vs. AP Top 25 clubs at USC. The school is 5-8 away overall in Big Ten play compared to 11-2 at home, but a lot of those road losses were long trips whereas that's not the case here. I don't usually play first-half lines but might ponder that here as USC is +82 in the first half this season (T26 in FBS) compared to minus-8 in the second (T86).

I'm going right back to an old favorite pre-made SGP at BetMGM of USC money line and both teams to score at least 10 -- I'm quite sure UCLA can get to double digits even if Dieffenbach sits. The model has USC winning 24-22. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.