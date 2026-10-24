The 16th-ranked USC Trojans look to win their third game in a row when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday night. USC is coming off a bye after defeating Penn State 31-23 on Oct. 10, while Wisconsin dropped a 17-7 decision at UCLA to snap a four-game winning streak. The Trojans (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the conference, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who are tied for fifth in the league, are 3-0 on their home field. USC leads the all-time series 7-1, including a 38-21 win in their last meeting in 2024. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. The Trojans are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 49.5 in the latest USC vs. Wisconsin odds. Before making any USC vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the USC vs. Wisconsin predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

USC vs. Wisconsin odds

USC vs. Wisconsin spread USC -3 USC vs. Wisconsin over/under 49.5 points USC vs. Wisconsin money line USC -147, Wisconsin +126 USC vs. Wisconsin picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. Wisconsin streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top USC vs. Wisconsin predictions

After simulating USC vs. Wisconsin 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 49.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in the last two games for both teams. Wisconsin's defense will be a big test for this USC offense that hasn't performed on the road as well. In total 18 of Luke Fickell's 24 Wisconsin home games have gone Under.

The model projects that Jaden Maiava is held to around 250 passing yards, while Wisconsin's Colton Joseph stays under 200 yards through the air.

The computer is calling for 49 combined points as the Under is the value side 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Wisconsin picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.