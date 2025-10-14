The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Week 8 college football schedule also kicks off on Tuesday with three matchups, providing new users the perfect opportunity to use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which offers $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Dodgers are -125 money line favorites (risk $125 to win $100), while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

However, SportsLine's model is backing the Brewers (+105) to pull off the upset in 56% of simulations on Tuesday. The model's best bets also include South Alabama (-7) covering the spread in 55% of simulations against Arkansas State, and Western Kentucky (-7.5) covering at home against FIU 63% of the time at bet365 Sportsbook. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB and college football game 10,000 times. It entered the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. It's also generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday's top picks, best bets

Brewers (+105) vs. Dodgers

South Alabama (-7) vs. Arkansas State

Western Kentucky (-7.5) vs. FIU

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +647 (risk $100 to win $647). Bet it at bet365 here:

Brewers (+105) vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers walked away with a 2-1 victory on Monday, but Los Angeles is just 1-9 in its past 10 meetings with Milwaukee. Freddy Peralta is set to start on the mound for the Brewers, and he's given up two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. SportsLine's model is calling for Milwaukee to win in 56% of simulations, which is substantially different from the consensus odds implied probability of 48.1%. Bet it at bet365 here:

South Alabama (-7) vs. Arkansas State

Arkansas State limps into tonight's contest having lost four of its past five games. South Alabama has dominated this series in recent years, winning five of the past six meetings against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has lost nine of its last 11 games on the road, a big reason why the model is backing South Alabama to cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 now:

Western Kentucky (-7.5) vs. FIU

Western Kentucky is 8-2 in its past 10 meetings against FIU, and the Hilltoppers are 9-1 in their last 10 games at home. Western Kentucky is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against the Panthers. The Hilltoppers rank 34th in the nation in red zone offense, and SportsLine's model expects Western Kentucky to score 35 points on Tuesday, helping WKU cover the spread 63% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.