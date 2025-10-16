The Week 7 NFL schedule begins with a Thursday Night Football rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, who are both led by veteran quarterbacks. There are also two MLB playoff games in the league championship series on Thursday evening, offering new users a great opportunity to use the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which offers $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Steelers are 5.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 44.5 for Thursday Night Football.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread, and it is also targeting the Brewers and Mariners in their respective matchups. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB and college football game 10,000 times. It entered the ALCS and NLCS rounds of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. It's also generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday's top picks, best bets

Steelers -5.5 vs. Bengals

Brewers +160 vs. Dodgers

Mariners -125 vs. Blue Jays

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +793 (risk $100 to win $793). Bet it at bet365 here:

Steelers -5.5 vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh carries a three-game winning streak into this matchup, while Cincinnati has lost four consecutive games. The Bengals can only blame some of their shortcomings on the absence of quarterback Joe Burrow (toe), as their defense has given up at least 27 points in five straight games. They have only covered the spread once during their losing skid, while Pittsburgh has covered in all three of its recent wins. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a 10-to-3 TD-to-INT ratio after tossing a pair of touchdown passes in a win over Cleveland last week. The model has the Steelers covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Brewers +160 vs. Dodgers

While Los Angeles has taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS, there are still some things to be concerned about from a Dodgers perspective. Three MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are 4-for-24 (.167) in the series with just one home run and three RBIs, and the Los Angeles bullpen continues to be a major concern. The Brewers won all six of their meetings with the Dodgers in the regular season, defeating Game 3 starter Tyler Glasnow twice. Milwaukee wins in 48% of simulations on Thursday night, providing clear value as a lengthy underdog. Bet it at bet365 now:

Mariners -125 vs. Blue Jays

Toronto got back in the series with a decisive victory on Wednesday night, but it turns to 41-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer on Thursday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is past his prime, going 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA during the regular season. Additionally, he has not made a start this postseason, so he has not pitched since Sept. 24. Mariners starter Luis Castillo went 11-8 with a 3.54 ERA in the regular season and has not allowed a run across six innings this postseason. He is a big reason why the model has the Mariners winning in 59% of simulations to take a 3-1 series lead. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for more NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.