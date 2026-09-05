The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Saturday with a full slate of action, including No. 16 Michigan vs. Western Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET), No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET) and UNLV vs. Hawaii (10 p.m. ET). SportsLine's team of experts has revealed college football best bets for all three of those games on Saturday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at bet365

Western Michigan (+27.5) vs. Michigan (-105)

LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson (-105)

UNLV (-155) vs. Hawaii

Combining the three picks into Saturday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +527 (risk $100 to profit $527, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Western Michigan (+27.5) vs. Michigan (-105)

"Western Michigan looks to be favorites in the MAC this season and have one of the best RBs in the country with Jalen Buckley," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Pairing him with QB Broc Lowry, who was second in rushing last season, and the Broncos have the type of offense to keep Michigan from getting aggressive. Enough so that we'll see them be nip and tuck throughout the game." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson (-105)

"I've been adamant that Clemson's glory days are behind it, and this might be the worst roster (talent wise) Dabo's had in a decade," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "LSU has plenty going on, but should prove to be the much better team over 60 minutes at home." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets:

UNLV (-155) vs. Hawaii

"I like UNLV to rebound after losing to Memphis in Week 0," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Rebels lost starting center Austin Boyd to an injury in the second half. Losing a center during the game is tough because he's responsible for the protection when defenses blitz. Credit to Memphis' coaching staff. Once Boyd left, the Tigers blitzed on almost every down, finishing with six sacks. Now UNLV has an entire week to gameplan without Boyd and Hawaii can't hurt the Rebels like Memphis did up front. Look for UNLV to dominate on the ground after Hawaii allowed 173 rushing yards to Stanford. There are also high winds expected Saturday, which could limit Hawaii's Run n' Shoot offense." Bet on UNLV vs. Hawaii and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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