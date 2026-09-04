The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 college football schedule continues on Friday night with multiple ranked teams in action, including No. 10 Oklahoma vs. UTEP (+40.5), No. 7 Miami at Stanford (+24.5) and No. 14 USC vs. Fresno State (+21.5). SportsLine's team of experts has revealed college football best bets for all three of those games. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with CBSBET365:

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SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at bet365

Under 50.5 in Oklahoma vs. UTEP

Miami (-24.5) vs. Stanford

Fresno State (+21.5) vs. USC

Combining the three picks into Friday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to profit $581, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Oklahoma vs. UTEP: Under 50.5 (-110)

"QB John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners are back for another CFP run. But it's the defense that should get the attention," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Sooners played 10 of their 13 games to the under last year and only two went over this 51.5. They return starters on a defense that was in the top 10 in scoring, yards, sacks, and tackles for losses, allowing just 15.5 points per game. The offense struggled, ranking 92nd in total offense and 79th in scoring. UTEP, which played one game that hit the 50s last year, lost many players to the transfer portal, many from an offense that was 99th in scoring at 23.3 points per game and 114th in total offense." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Miami (-24.5) vs. Stanford (-115)

"Stanford could have its hands full with Miami's defensive front in a way that gives this game multiple paths to a cover," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "If Darian Mensah shows up sharp and locked into his new offense, then Miami will be poised to end the game early. But even if Mensah and some of the new starters on the offensive line take a few possessions to get settled the defense should provide enough of a floor to still allow for a large margin by the end of the game." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets:

Fresno State (+21.5) vs. USC (-110)

"Where USC found dominance last weekend vs San Jose State was in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is a much better matchup in that area and will not relent as easily as the Spartans did," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I can see this score being a bit similar to last weekend's SJSU/USC game. The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to bring their A-game in a non-conference matchup like this one." Bet on USC vs. Fresno State and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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