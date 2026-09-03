The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 college football schedule begins on Thursday night, and SportsLine's team of experts have revealed their college football best bets for Georgia Tech vs. Colorado and Wake Forest vs. Akron. According to the latest college football odds at bet365, Georgia Tech is favored by 6.5 points at home against Colorado. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with CBSBET365:

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The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at bet365

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-115)

Akron (+27.5) vs. Wake Forest (-110)

Rays (-130) vs. Rangers

Combining the three picks into Thursday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +545 (risk $100 to profit $545, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Colorado (-115)

"Georgia Tech did lose their OC Buster Faulkner to Florida and QB Haynes King to graduation, they have plenty of pieces in place to repeat a 9-3 season," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Fernando Mendoza's little brother, Alberto, takes over Brent Key's team, who also added the top RB in the portal in Justice Haynes. Last year, when GT won 27-20, the Yellow Jackets ran for 320 yards. Deion Sanders is basically starting over after last year's 3-9 season, bringing in over 40 transfers (again) to fix a team that finished 114th in total offense and 100th in rushing last season. Colorado has only 2 players on their 2-deep defense that were there last year. GT should control possession with its run-first approach and efficient QB in Mendoza." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Akron (+27.5) vs. Wake Forest (-110)

"This matchup will be an experience vs. experience type of game," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Akron's offense has a ton of experience, as does the defense of Wake Forest. Because of the pace of play factor and both teams ability to run the football. I expect this game to be a lower scoring, tightly contested contest." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets:

Rays (-130) vs. Rangers

"The Rays have the best record in the AL (83-56) and begin a four-game series in Texas, playing the Rangers who they beat five out of the last six meetings," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rays have won five of their last seven, including a sweep of the Padres that started a downward spiral in a critical part of their season. The Rangers are also at a crossroads in their season, losing five of their last eight and sit 69-71, tied with two other teams, 1.5 games out of the last AL wild card. The Rays are in good hands with Shane McClanahan, who they've won six of his last eight starts. Rays to win." Bet on sports and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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