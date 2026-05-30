Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Thunder-Spurs, PSG-Arsenal, MLB on Saturday

Spurs vs. Thunder in Game 7 on Saturday is the perfect game to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer varies by state. The SportsLine Projection Model sees significant value on one side of the spread, while one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NBA player prop for Victor Wembanyama.

The model is backing the Thunder to cover as 3.5-point favorites in Saturday NBA best bets at BetMGM. It has also found value from the MLB slate, backing the St. Louis Cardinals to cover as underdogs on the run line against the Chicago Cubs in its MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Thunder (-3.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 26.5 total points (-115)

Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-155)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +487 (risk $100 to win $487, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thunder (-3.5) vs. Spurs (-110)

Winning in Oklahoma City has been no easy feat over the last two years, with the Thunder 86-16, including the postseason, in OKC since the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder went 34-7 at home during the regular season and are 6-1 at home this postseason, and all six of their playoff wins have come by at least nine points. The Thunder have the No. 4 scoring offense (118.6 points per game) and No. 2 scoring defense (107.9 ppg) this year, and with their season on the line at home, the model would be very surprised to see the Thunder not advance to the finals. And at 3.5-point favorites, the model projects the Thunder to cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Thunder by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 26.5 total points (-115)

"The points total for Victor Wembanyama in Game 6 was 27.5. He scored 28, but 22 of those came in the first half when the game was still competitive," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "Wemby scored 21 and 20 in his last two games in OKC. He also had 44 in the first one (albeit in 48 minutes in a double-OT thriller). I would expect he will play as many minutes as possible. There's a clear line between San Antonio's success and Wemby's offensive aggressiveness. This is the biggest game of his career and, like Giannis Antetokounmpo before him, Wemby has the will to deliver." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Cubs (-155)

The Cardinals are starting Kyle Leahy, who has a 2.95 ERA in four May starts. The 28-year-old now starter had success out of the bullpen against the Cubs last season, allowing just two runs in 6 ⅔ innings. The Cubs are starting Ben Brown, who allowed eight runs in five innings in his one start against the Cardinals last season. St. Louis (30-25) has been one of the most positive surprises in the MLB season, meanwhile, the Cubs are going through a rough stretch with a 2-11 mark over their last 13 contests, including a 6-5 Cardinals win on Friday. The model projects another close one on Saturday, backing the Cardinals to cover in 64% of simulations. Back the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Saturday?

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