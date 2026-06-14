Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for UFC White House: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The South Lawn of the White House is the venue for a remarkable UFC Freedom 250 fight card, making it the perfect time to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Multiple title belts will be handed out on Sunday night, with Ilia Topuria facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight and Alex Pereira facing Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight interim title fight. The fights will start at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+, delayed one hour due to weather. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

Ilia Topuria is a perfect 17-0 in his professional MMA career, including a 9-0 record in the UFC. He will make his first defense of the lightweight title on Sunday night against Justin Gaethje, who is competing in his fifth lightweight title fight (2-2 record). Topuria is a -700 favorite in the UFC White House odds at BetMGM.

The interim heavyweight belt will be handed out in the co-main event, as Alex Pereira faces Ciryl Gane. Current champion Tom Aspinall suffered an eye injury against Gane at UFC 321 in October, leaving him unable to compete. Pereira is a -120 favorite against Gane, who is -110.

Former UFC bantamweight champion and fan favorite Sean O'Malley is coming off a unanimous win over Song Yadong in January. He is 9-1 in non-title fights in the UFC, and he faces Aiemann Zahabi on Sunday. Zahabi has won seven straight fights, but O'Malley is a -500 favorite. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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