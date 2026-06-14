Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for UFC White House: Get $1,500 in bonus bets for UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday

The UFC headlines Sunday's sports schedule with UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, the ideal opportunity to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. There are multiple title fights on the UFC White House card, including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight belt and Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on UFC White House:

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UFC Freedom 250 betting preview

The main event on Sunday night is Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in a unification fight for the UFC lightweight championship. Topuria is the current lightweight champion, while Gaethje is the interim lightweight champion. This is the first defense of the lightweight title for Topuria, who is 17-0 (9-0 UFC) in his career.

Gaethje is the only two-time interim champion in UFC history, but he is 0-2 when going for the lightweight title. Topuria is a -700 favorite in the UFC Freedom 250 odds, while Gaethje is +500. In the co-main event, former two-time light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Pereira vacated the light heavyweight belt in February to move up to heavyweight. Gane is competing in his fifth career heavyweight title fight, bringing a 1-2 (1 NC) record into this bout. Pereira is a slight -115 favorite in a fight that oddsmakers of UFC betting expect to be a toss up. Click here to bet on UFC White House on Sunday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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