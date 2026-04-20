The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with a three-game slate on Monday, creating the perfect opportunity to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. Monday's schedule features Cavaliers vs. Raptors (7 p.m. ET), Knicks vs. Hawks (8 p.m. ET) and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (10:30 p.m. ET).

SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed its NBA best bets for Knicks vs. Hawks, while SportsLine's experts have NBA player props for Cavaliers vs. Raptors and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM

Sandro Mamukelashvili Over 4.5 rebounds (+108)

Knicks -5.5 vs. Hawks (-112)

Cameron Johnson Over 11.5 points (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +639 (risk $100 to win $639, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sandro Mamukelashvili Over 4.5 rebounds (+108)

"Raptors reserve Sandro Mamukelashvili grabbed eight rebounds in the Game 1 loss at Cleveland," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He had two assists, a steal and zero turnovers. He was only minus-4 in a game his team lost by 13. With Jakob Poeltl struggling against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Toronto turned to Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles for 20 minutes apiece. In the three regular-season meetings with the Cavs, Mamukelashvili grabbed six, five and nine rebounds. I like his chances Monday of getting to five rebounds at plus money." Back Mamukelashvili by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Knicks -5.5 vs. Hawks (-112)

New York did not trail for the final three-plus quarters of Game 1 on Saturday night, picking up a comfortable 113-102 win. Star guard Jalen Brunson scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter, while OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 54 points across the final 36 minutes. The Knicks allowed the fifth-fewest points per game during the regular season, and they held Atlanta to just 6-of-21 shooting from 3-point range in the second half. SportsLine's proven model has New York covering the spread in 67% of simulations on Monday night. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cameron Johnson Over 11.5 points (-115)

"Cameron Johnson picked up his production down the stretch, averaging 15.2 points over his final 15 games of the regular season," NBA expert Mike Barner said. "He shot 56.2% from the field during that span, including 48.2% from three. In Game 1, he scored 12 points against the Timberwolves despite only shooting 2-for-7 from behind the arc. The Nuggets only gave two of their bench players at least 20 minutes in Game 1, which helped Johnson log 33 minutes. After he shot 46.5% from three at home this season, I like Johnson's chances of hitting this over for Game 2." Back Johnson by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA picks on Monday?

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