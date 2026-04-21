The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. Tuesday's NBA Playoffs schedule features Celtics vs. 76ers (7 p.m. ET), Spurs vs. Trail Blazers (8 p.m. ET) and Lakers vs. Rockets (10:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Rockets (-4.5) to cover the spread against the Lakers and has revealed NBA best bets for the earlier matchups on Tuesday. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM

Celtics vs. 76ers: Under 216.5 points

Trail Blazers +11.5 vs. Spurs

Rockets -4.5 vs. Lakers

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +659 (risk $100 to win $659, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Under 216.5 in Celtics vs. 76ers

Boston held Philadelphia to just 91 points in the series opener on Sunday, as that game went Under 216.5 points. The 76ers shot 38.9% from the floor and 17.4% from 3-point range. They will remain without star Joel Embiid (abdomen) on Tuesday, significantly limiting their offense. Philadelphia has gone Under the total in seven of its last eight games, and these teams have gone Under in four of their last five head-to-head matchups. The model has them combining for 213 points on Tuesday. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Trail Blazers +11.5 vs. Spurs

Portland came up short in Game 1 on Sunday, falling in a 111-98 final. The Trail Blazers outscored the Spurs in the fourth quarter and shooting guard Deni Avdija had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, generating some momentum heading into Game 2. This could also be a letdown spot for the Spurs after playing their first playoff game since 2019. The model has Portland covering the spread 53% of the time. Back the Blazers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockets -4.5 vs. Lakers

Houston closed as a 2.5-point favorite in its 107-98 loss on Saturday, as Kevin Durant was ruled out shortly before tipoff. The Rockets are expected to have Durant back on the court for Game 2, while the Lakers will remain without both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This is a pivotal bounce-back opportunity for the Rockets, who are 9-2 in their last 11 games. They are covering the spread in 64% of simulations on Tuesday. Back the Rockets by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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