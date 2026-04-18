The 2026 NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, creating the perfect opportunity to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. Saturday's final two matchups feature Knicks vs. Hawks at 6 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed NBA best bets for Rockets vs. Lakers, while one of SportsLine's top experts has an NBA player prop for Hawks vs. Knicks. The model also has an MLB pick for Angels vs. Padres at 9:38 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Check out our BetMGM promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM

Mitchell Robinson Over 13.5 points + rebounds (-132)

Rockets -5.5 vs. Lakers (-105)

Under 9.5 in Angels vs. Padres (-107)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +564 (risk $100 to win $564, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Mitchell Robinson Over 13.5 points + rebounds (-132)

"The one decisive advantage the Knicks have in this series is in the paint," SportsLine expert PropBetGuy Doug said. "Mitchell Robinson should feast on the glass in his minutes, especially as the Hawks will be without their own backup center, Jock Landale. In the regular season, Robinson cleared this line in 19/25 games against teams outside the top 12 in opponent putback points and rebounds allowed (including 17 of his last 19). With the Hawks ranking 18th and 21st, respectively, Robinson should be in a spot to clear this line for the third straight matchup against Atlanta this season. Playable up to over 14.5." Back Robinson by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockets -5.5 vs. Lakers (-105)

The Lakers are lacking some serious firepower heading into this series, as both Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) are sidelined. This puts significant pressure on 41-year-old LeBron James, while the Rockets have a balanced roster. They also led the NBA in rebounding this season, averaging 48.1 per game and 15.0 on the offensive end. Houston won nine of its final 10 games in the regular season, and the model has the Rockets covering the spread in 61% of simulations. Back the Rockets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 9.5 in Angels vs. Padres (-107)

The Padres were shutout by the Angels in the series opener on Friday, as Los Angeles cruised to an 8-0 win. San Diego had won its previous eight games, but four of its last five games have now finished with nine runs or fewer. Los Angeles has gone under this total in three of its last four games, including a pair of games against the Yankees earlier this week. The model has these teams combining for 8.9 runs on Saturday night, as the Under hits in 60% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.