The Week 6 NFL schedule includes three late-window matchups, with Raiders vs. Titans (+3.5, 41.5) kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET, while Buccaneers vs. 49ers (+3.5, 46.5) and Packers vs. Bengals (+14.5, 44.5) kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Picks from all three games are among our Sunday NFL best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 6 Sunday NFL predictions at BetMGM

Over 44.5 points in Packers vs. Bengals (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Sunday NFL parlay would result in a payout of +627 (risk $100 to win $627).

Both teams are 1-4, but under very different circumstances, with the Raiders winning their first game while the Titans won their most recent game. However, a deeper dive into the statistics paints a pretty clear picture that Tennessee is the inferior team. The Titans have been outgained by nearly 700 yards this season but have benefitted from being +1 in turnover differential while the Raiders have only been outgained by 27 yards but are -6 in turnover differential. Those types of numbers have a tendency to balance themselves out over time and the model predicts that Las Vegas covers in 56% of simulations.

Over 44.5 points in Packers vs. Bengals (-110)

Cincinnati's offense has been stuck in neutral without Joe Burrow (toe), but the Bengals are hopeful that 40-year-old Joe Flacco can give them a boost considering the talent he'll be surrounded by (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown). Flacco struggled with the Browns this season but has had a recent history of sparking offenses midseason with the Colts, Browns and Jets over the last three years. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati defense ranks 30th in points allowed and yards allowed and could have a tough time with a Packers offense that hung 40 on the Cowboys before the bye. The model predicts the Over hits in 64% of simulations.

Buccaneers -3.5 vs. 49ers (-105)

"Some curiosities about these teams should be answered on Sunday. Regarding the 49ers, how long are they going to be able to hang in there with a patchwork lineup? Injuries have decimated the roster but here the Niners sit at 4-1 into this weekend, with Mac Jones (in again for ailing Brock Purdy at QB) now 3-0 as a starter, even minus the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle," Legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Meanwhile, the Bucs have mastered Perils of Pauline acts, with four last-minute wins in five games as orchestrated by QB Baker Mayfield, generating some deserving MLB buzz. Tampa Bay has injuries as well, but Mayfield also has an exciting new target, Ohio State rookie Emeka Egbuka, already on 5 TD catches."

