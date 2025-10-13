A Monday Night Football doubleheaders and both league championship series in the 2025 MLB Playoffs makes tonight the perfect time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first qualifying wager loses. Falcons vs. Bills kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET and Commanders vs. Bears begins at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Best Week 6 Sunday NFL predictions at BetMGM

Bills -4 vs. Falcons (-110)

Bears +5.5 vs. Commanders (-110)

Brewers money line vs. Dodgers (+125)

Bills -4 vs. Commanders (-105)

Buffalo was shocked by an upset loss to New England last week, but that loss doesn't look nearly as bad when you consider that the Patriots improved to 4-2 on Sunday and look like they're on the verge with Mike Vrabel changing the culture and Drake Maye playing well. The Bills also had an uncharacteristic three-turnover game in that 23-20 loss and Josh Allen is still playing at an MVP level. The model has Buffalo covering the spread in 71% of simulations.

Bears +5.5 vs. Commanders (-110)

"Chicago will definitely be looking to make amends for a very embarrassing loss to Washington last season on a Hail Mary play after a Bears player taunted the Washington fans. The Commanders have been a bit inconsistent and much of that is due to injury," former SuperContest champion and SportsLine handicapper Brady Kannon said. "The Bears are in a learning process with a new head coach and the bye week ought to serve that purpose well. Finally, Dan Quinn has a fantastic track record in division games. He has a very poor record in the game prior to a division game. I'll ride that history here with the Commanders traveling to Dallas next week."

Brewers money line vs. Dodgers (+125)

The Dodgers have nearly triple the payroll of the Brewers and the defending world champions dispatched of the Reds and Phillies rather painlessly. However, Milwaukee went 52-29 at home this season and also won all three of its games at Miller Park against the Cubs during the NLDS. The pitching staff was taxed in the process, but expect the atmosphere to play a major role with the late start on Monday night. The model has the Brewers winning in 57% of simulations.

