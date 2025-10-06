Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season continues on Monday and right now with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users get either $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $10 or more wins. Jaguars vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football is an ideal opportunity to cash in and there are also two games in the 2025 MLB Playoffs today. Phillies vs. Dodgers is at 6:08 p.m. ET, while Brewers vs. Cubs is at 9:08 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Monday MLB and NFL predictions at BetMGM

Over 7.5 runs in Phillies vs. Dodgers (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Monday MLB and NFL parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +438 (risk $100 to win $438).

Jacksonville is off to a 3-1 start in Liam Coen's debut season and it's the running game they've been leaning on heaviest. Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for 394 yards over the first four weeks and the Jaguars rank fifth in rushing. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have once again come out a little sluggishly, as they're off to a 2-2 start. Jacksonville covers in 54% of model simulations.

Over 7.5 runs in Phillies vs. Dodgers (-110)

"Four of the last five meetings between the Dodgers and Phillies have gone over the total, except September 17th, when the Dodgers won 5-0 behind Blake Snell, who starts Monday's game against Jesus Luzardo," former bookmaker and current SportsLine betting expert Micah Roberts said. "The Dodgers poured it on in Game 1 on Saturday, scoring five runs between the 6th and 7th innings to make the Phillies 3-0 lead evaporate. Snell has had four of his last five starts go over the total, while the Dodgers have won his last four overall. Luzardo has given up four runs in two of his last three starts. If this total was 8, I think I might pass on the game, but 7.5 is attractive enough for me to make this wager."

Cubs +1.5 vs. Brewers (-208)

Milwaukee jumped out to a 1-0 series lead with a 9-3 win and now the Cubs will need a response before the series heads to Chicago. Shota Imanaga will be on the mound for the Cubs while the Brewers will go with Aaron Ashby. Athleticism and defense have been calling cards for Chicago all season and it's what the model is banking on tonight. The Cubs cover in 68% of simulations.

