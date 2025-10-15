The 2025 MLB Playoffs continue on Wednesday with Game 3 of the ALCS, and it's a perfect opportunity to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 bet wins or up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first qualifying wager loses. Mariners vs. Blue Jays is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET in Seattle, and there are also a pair of Conference USA matchups tonight in college football, with Jacksonville State vs. Delaware and Sam Houston vs. UTEP both kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.

Picks from all three games are among our Wednesday MLB and college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. It also entered the second week of the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. Anybody following its MLB betting and college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday's best bets at BetMGM

Jacksonville State +3 vs. Delaware (-115)

Sam Houston money line vs. UTEP (+110)

Mariners money line vs. Blue Jays (-135)

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday MLB and CFB parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +583 (risk $100 to win $583). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Jacksonville State +3 vs. Delaware (-115)

Delaware is off to a 3-2 start in its first FBS season, but the Blue Hens dropped to 1-1 in the conference after a 27-24 loss at home to Western Kentucky last week. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State is 3-3, but the Gamecocks are 2-0 in Conference USA with wins over Liberty and Sam Houston. Jacksonville State managed nine wins in each of its first two seasons in FBS, and it will also have home-field advantage on Wednesday. The model predicts that the Gamecocks cover in 73% of simulations. Back Jacksonville State at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Sam Houston money line vs. UTEP (+110)

These two Texas institutions are at the bottom of the Conference USA standings entering tonight's action, as UTEP is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the league while Sam Houston is 0-6 and 0-3 in conference play. However, Sam Houston is only a year removed from a 10-win season, and UTEP has been bowling three times in 20 years and hasn't managed more than seven wins in a season during that span. The Bearkats won 41-21 in El Paso last season and are coming off their best performance of the season in a tight 29-27 loss to Jacksonville State last week. The model predicts that Sam Houston wins outright in 64% of simulations. Bet the Bearkats at BetMGM here:

Mariners money line vs. Blue Jays (-135)

The Mariners took a commanding lead in the series with a pair of wins in Toronto, and now they'll head back home to Seattle with a sweep in mind. George Kirby will take the ball for Game 3 of the ALCS, and he is sporting a 2.70 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 10 innings so far during the 2025 MLB Playoffs. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh has followed up a historic 60-homer season by posting a 1.078 OPS during the postseason. Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber only lasted 2 2/3 innings in his lone playoff start, and the model has the Mariners winning in 61% of simulations. Bet Seattle at BetMGM:

Want more college football picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college football game on the Week 8 schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see weekend MLB picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 176-164-3 (+2742) over his last 343 MLB picks. See his best bets right here.