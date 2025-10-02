Thursday Night Football in Week 5 will pit the Rams against the 49ers right now new users can enter BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $10 or more wins depending on where you live. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET and there will also be Yankees vs. Red Sox in the 2025 MLB Playoffs at 8:08 p.m. ET and a standalone college football matchup, New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston at 9 p.m. ET.

Picks from all three of those games are among our Thursday MLB, college football and NFL best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times. It enters the final weeks of the 2025 MLB Playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It's also up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024 and is a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Thursday MLB, CFB and NFL predictions at BetMGM Sportsbook

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday multi-sport parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +612 (risk $100 to win $612). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Over 7.5 runs in Yankees vs. Red Sox (-110)

With both teams burning their top two arms in Games 1 and 2, we've reached the untested (albeit talented) portion of both of these starting rotations. Cam Schlittler and Connelly Early combined to make 18 starts this season, and while both were solid (Schlittler had a 2.96 ERA over 14 starts and Early had a 2.33 ERA over four starts), this will be an intensity level neither has experienced. Both of these teams have squandered incredible chances to put a big number on the board in this series and the model is expecting pitchers' luck to run out. The Over hits in 69% of simulations.

Rams -8.5 vs. 49ers (-105)

The news started off bad for San Francisco on Wednesday, as it was revealed that Brock Purdy (toe) would be held out of action this week, and then it kept getting worse. Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) will also miss Thursday's matchup, leaving Mac Jones with a receiving corps that will be headlined by Demarcus Robinson, Kendrick Bourne and Marquz Valdes-Scantling. Meanwhile, San Francisco is also banged up on defense and will now be tasked with slowing down a Rams passing attack that put up 375 passing yards last week. Los Angeles covers in 53% of simulations.

Under 53.5 points: New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston (-110)

This is the only game on the Thursday college football schedule and these are two bad Conference USA offenses. New Mexico State ranks 120th in the country in scoring (18.5 ppg) through its first four games and Sam Houston ranks 129th (16.2 ppg). The combine to average 568 yards of total offense per game this season, which is less than what Florida State and Texas Tech puts up on their own. The model predicts that the Under hits in 65% of simulations.

