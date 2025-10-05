The Week 5 NFL schedule includes a handful of high-profile matchups and right now you can use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $10 or more wins depending on where you live. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, Bengals vs. Lions and Chargers vs. Commanders all feature teams that are above .500 playing in the late window.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times.

Best Sunday NFL predictions at BetMGM

Buccaneers money line vs. Seahawks (-+155)

David Montgomery Over 53.5 rushing yards (-110)

Over 47 points: Chargers vs. Commanders (-110)

Buccaneers money line vs. Seahawks (+155)

Bucky Irving and Mike Evans are both out, but Tampa Bay's offensive depth gives it a fighting chance in this matchup. Rachaad White will slide back into the starting role at running back after piling up over 2,500 scrimmage yards and scoring 18 touchdowns the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin returned from a knee injury last week and Emeka Egbuka has emerged as a NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate to soften the blow of losing Evans. Seattle has been turnover-prone and that's a big reason why the model has Tampa Bay winning in 45% of simulations despite an implied win probability of 40%.

David Montgomery over 53.5 total rushing yards in Lions vs. Bengals (-110)

"Lions RB David Montgomery is excited to be playing for the first time in his hometown of Cincinnati. Montgomery grew up rooting for the Bengals, but is likely to be their nemesis in this matchup. The Bengals have allowed 150+ rushing yards to opposing RBs in consecutive weeks," SportsLine NFL expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Montgomery has spoken in interviews about his sister (who was paralyzed in a car accident) coming to watch him play this Sunday. He will have all the motivation in the world to go off for a big game, and I expect a player's coach like Dan Campbell to feed him the rock, knowing what this game means to him. I like Monty to surpass this rushing yards total, and to score against Cincy."

Over 47 points: Chargers vs. Commanders (-110)

Justin Herbert looked out of sorts in a stunning loss to the Giants last week, but he'd been playing arguably the best football of his career leading up to that point. Meanwhile, the Commanders are expected to get Jayden Daniels back after he missed the last two weeks with a knee injury. This has the potential to be a great quarterback duel and the model predicts that the Over hits in 53% of simulations.

